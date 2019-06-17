The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will be releasing the results for the Class 10th examination today. The result can be obtained through online mode only.

RSOS Class 10th Results @ education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos: Candidates waiting eagerly for their Class 10th RSOS results can visit the official website to access the result, which will be declared today. Candidates will need to provide their details in the space provided to access their result from the website.

Candidates who have appeared for the RSOS Class 10th examinations can check their results by following the simple steps:

1. The candidate needs to visit the official website

2. The result link will be there on the homepage, click on that link

3. Choose ‘Secondary (10th) Result’ conducted during the 2019 academic session.

4. After that enter your roll number and the required details

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. The result can be downloaded and saved for future purpose.

The Rajasthan State Open School Board (RSOS) is the board established in 2005. It is the board which conducts examinations for secondary and senior secondary classes in all over Rajasthan. The board was set-up with the aim of imparting education to students at secondary and senior secondary levels.

The board also provides the facility to the candidate to apply for the re-totaling of the answer sheets. So, in case a candidate is dissatisfied with his result he or she can apply for re-totaling. The forms for it are also available on the website. Those applying for re-totaling will be required to pay the fee after filling the application form. The final results after the process will come out in July.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App