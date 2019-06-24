RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will announce the Class 10 results or RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 on Tuesday, on the official website. It will be also made available on other websites which are mentioned below. Students can visit the official website of the board and download their result. They can also visit the following steps and know how to download RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019.

RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School is all set to release the Class 10th results or RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 on Tuesday, Jun2 25, 2019. The results will be announced on the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can visit the official website and download their scores. For the convenience of the students, the RSOS will make results available on other websites. Earlier, the RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 was delayed due to the transfer of RSOS officials.

Students were waiting for the matric results from the last many weeks. Reports had surfaced that the RSOS would declare RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 last week. After that reports stated that the same would be announced on Monday, June 23, 2019. Today, a board official confirmed that it will release the results on Tuesday. Students have been advised to keep an eye on the RSOS website and stay updated.

Website to check RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019:

rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in. rajasthan.result91.com. indiaresult.com.

Check how to download RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019:

Visit the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the download result link. Enter your required credentials. The RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

After the announcement of results, students will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation and re-totaling process if they are not satisfied with their marks. The RSOS will make forms avaliable on the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The re-evaluation and re-totaling process will not be free, students need to pay a prescribed fee.

