The Rajasthan open school Board has declared the results of Class 12 examination held for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website today, June 1, 2018. Students who had appeared for the examination this year can download their RSOS Class 12 results 2018 from the same by entering their roll numbers in the provided fields on the website.

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declared the Class 12 examination results for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website today, June 1, 2018. The results are now available at the RSOS official website rsosapp.rajashtha.gov.in and students who had appeared and were eagerly waiting for their Class 12 results 2018 can check and download the same. The Class 12 examination was successfully conducted during the month of March where more than 49, 279 students had appeared for the RSOS 12th board exam.

According to latest reports, 33.95% students have reportedly qualified in the RSOS Class 12 examination this year. 16,772 students have passed the examination and like in many other Board examinations this year, girls have outperformed the boys in RSOS examination. Recently, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer also declared the RBSE Result 2018 for Class 12 Science and Commerce examination 2018 at 6:15 pm on May 23. Total pass percentage recorded this year is 86.60 percent from the science stream and 91.09 percent from the commerce stream, while the results of Class 12 (Arts) is yet to be announced, which is expected to release today.

Students can check the Class 12 exam results with the help of the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of the Board at rsosapp.rajashtha.gov.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, “RSOS Class 12 Results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Now enter the requisite details such as your Roll Number and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the RSOS Class 12 Result 2018 and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

