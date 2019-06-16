Rajasthan State Open School Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School will declare the Class 10th results on Monday, on the official website at education.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can check the below-mentioned steps to download the results. Students have been advised to keep an eye on the official website of the board and do not believe in rumors.

Rajasthan State Open School Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School will announce the Class 10th results tomorrow i.e, June 17, 2019. The matriculation results will be made available on the official website of the board at education.rajasthan.gov.in. Students, who had appeared in the examination, can visit the website and download their results. Students have been advised to not give ear to rumors and keep an eye on the official portal. The Rajasthan Open School had declared the Class 12th results on May 30, 2019.

Check steps to download Rajasthan State Open School Results 2019:

Visit the official website of the board at education.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the option which reads results. You will be taken on a new page. View the Secondary Result March-May 2019. Enter your roll number and hit the submit option. Rajasthan State Open School Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

The Rajasthan State Open School will allow the students who are not satisfied with their marks to apply for re-totaling of the marks. After the announcement of results, the board will make re-totaling forms available on the official website. Students should keep in mind that the process will not be free, they need to pay a required fee for the same. The board will declare the results in July, next month.

About Rajasthan State Open School Board:

The Rajasthan Board came into being in 2005. It was set up by the government of Rajasthan as an autonomous organization under the Rajasthan Institute Registration Act 1958.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App