RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is likely to announce the class 10th results or RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 on Monday, on the official website. Students can follow the following steps and download their scores once they are announced. They can also follow NewX.com for all the updates related to RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019.

RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is highly likely to release the Class 10th result Monday, July 22, 2019. The matriculation results will be announced on the official website of the RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier, the reports had suggested that RSOS would announce the Class 10th results on June 17, 2019, however, the same were delayed after the transfer of concerned officials.

Apart from the official website, the RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 will be made available on websites such as eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com and indiaresult.com. Students have been advised to do not give ear to rumors and keep an eye on the websites mentioned above.

How to check RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019:

Visit the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. You need to click on the download result link one the homepage. Enter your required credentials. The RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Here, download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

If the students are not satisfied with their marks, the RSOS will allow them to apply for re-evaluation and re-totaling. After the announcement of RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, the re-evaluation and re-totaling forms will be made available on the official website. The process will not be free, students need to pay a prescribed fee.

