RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: Now the wait for matric students is over as the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will be announcing class 10th results or RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 on Tuesday, on the official website. Students can follow the following easy steps and download their results. They can also follow the NewX.com that will keep them updated with all the latest updates.

RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School will declare the Class 10th result on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, on the official website of the RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. From the last many days Rajasthan Class 10th students were desperately waiting for their results. It was reported that the RSOS would declare the results in the past week. After that reports came it would be announced on Monday. Now, the board official has confirmed that RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 will be released on Tuesday.

The RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 was earlier delayed due to the transfer of board officials. Students who have appeared in the examination can visit the official website of the RSOS and download their scores. For the convenience of the students, the matric results will be published on other websites, these include eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com and indiaresult.com. All the participating students have been advised to do not believe in rumors and keep a track on the official website.

Check how to download RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019:

First, visit the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the download result link on the homepage. Enter your credentials. The RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Last, download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Students should note that if any of them is not satisfied with his scores, he can apply for the re-evaluation and re-totaling. The forms for the same will be made available on the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Students are needed need to pay a prescribed fee for the process.

