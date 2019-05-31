Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released class 12 results.a pass percentage of 34.85 per cent recorded this year. Prakram Singh Shekhawat has secured the first rank among the boys by scoring 87.20%, while Venus Bishnoi has secured the first rank among the girls with 81.80%.

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released class 12 results. The result has been declared today, students need to visit the official website rsosapp.rajasthan to check their result. According to the reports, a pass percentage of 34.85 per cent recorded this year. The pass percentage is increased by 1.17 per cent this year.

Govind Singh Dotara, State Education Minister announced the result of the Rajasthan State Open School this year.

Prakram Singh Shekhawat has secured the first rank among the boys by scoring 87.20%, while Venus Bishnoi has secured the first rank among the girls with 81.80%. Ekalavya award will be given to the student who got the first rank in the examination. Meera award will be given to the first rank holder among the girls as well.

RSOS Class 12th result 2019: Steps to Check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link on the homepage which says RSOS Class 12th result 2019

Step 4: Enter details and click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and print it for further reference

Rajasthan Open School class 12th Result 2019: Websites to check

1. Indiaresults.com

2. education.rajasthan.gov.in

3. examresults.net

Rajasthan State Open School was set up on 21st March 2005. RSOS conducts this exam twice in a year. The examination conducts in March-May and October-November.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 12 results. The results were announced on May 16. Students have secured a percentage of 92.88 in the examination.

