Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Result 2018: The results of Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 has been declared on the official website- education.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results by logging into the portal.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Result 2018: Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Result 2018 has been declared yesterday, September 4, 2018, on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the examination and were eagerly waiting for the results can stop worrying and log in to the official website to check the results. The results are now available at education.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to reports in a leading daily, the Department of Elementary Education under Government of Rajasthan released the result of Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 (Level 2). It has also been learned that there are 28,000 vacancies for the post of Grade 3/Level II Teachers in the TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) and Non-TSP areas in Rajasthan, which has been aimed to be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates who have attempted the examination can follow the steps given below to download the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Result 2018:

Log into the official website – education.rajasthan.gov.in Search for the ‘Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 (Level 2) result’ link on the homepage Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a different page containing the roll numbers Check if your roll number exists in the PDF Download the PDF and take a print out If you see your number on the PDF then you have qualified for the next round of recruitment process

Those who qualify in the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Exam 2018 may have to appear for the personality test scheduled by the Department, however, there is no official announcement regarding the same yet. The qualifying candidates need to appear for document verification as scheduled by the department. They will have to produce academic certificates along with caste certificate, medical certificate, etc during the verification of documents.

