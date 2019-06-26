Rajasthan University has declared the BA Part, Part 2 results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the official website for the results. Students who have qualified the exams can get enrolled in next semesters.

Rajasthan University has declared results for BA Part 1 and 2 programs. Students ca check their results on the official website @uniraj.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the website for the results. The BA Part 1 and 2 results were declared today and the officials have advised the students to check their results at the official website.

How to check results:

1. Visit the official website @uniraj.ac.in

2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

3: Click on the BA Part 1, 2

4: Enter the roll number

5. Download the result

6: Take the print out for the future reference

The University result for Part 1 and Part 2 of BA will be accessed after entering roll no. and candidates name. The students can also check their results through the name search which is available on the website. The university has earlier released Part 3 results on the official website. The Rajasthan University had also announced the results of BSc part II and Part III. it had also declared the results of BSc Home Sciences Part I, II, III and also B.Com Part I, Part II and Part III an M.Tech and M.R.H.M results.

The results announced by the university contains the total marks secured by the students and also each subject where the students have appeared for the exams. The subject-wise marks have also been uploaded on the website. Earlier, the Rajasthan University has also declared results for the entrance exams which were held inside the university campus. The University is offering degrees for the various courses. Students who are enrolled in the university for the same courses can get enrollment in the next semesters.

