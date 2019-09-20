Steps to check Rajasthan University results 2019:
Steps 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University, uniraj.ac.in.
Steps 2: Find and tap the results section present at the top of the home page.
Step 3: Tap the result link which you want to check and download.
Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.
Step 5: Tap the submit button.
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download the result.
Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.
Rajasthan University is a state and public university situated in Jaipur. It is recognized as one of the oldest university of Rajasthan state and was established on January 8, 1947. earlier its name was the University of Rajputana which was changes to Rajasthan University. Rajasthan University has a total number of 16 student halls, swimming pool with professional coaching and a modern sports complex.