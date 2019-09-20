Steps 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University, uniraj.ac.in.

Steps 2: Find and tap the results section present at the top of the home page.

Step 3: Tap the result link which you want to check and download.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.