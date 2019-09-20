Rajasthan University has declared the results for the MCom and MBS courses. The results have been issued at the official website of the Rajasthan University. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination for MCom and MBA can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan University, uniraj.ac.in. The results for MBA and MCom programs can only be accessed with the help of candidate’s roll number and no other individual can view their score without credentials. The details required to access the Rajasthan University results 2019 for MBA and MCom will be provided on the candidates admit card or the hall ticket.

Steps to check Rajasthan University results 2019:

Steps 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University, uniraj.ac.in.

Steps 2: Find and tap the results section present at the top of the home page.

Step 3: Tap the result link which you want to check and download.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

About Rajasthan University:

Rajasthan University is a state and public university situated in Jaipur. It is recognized as one of the oldest university of Rajasthan state and was established on January 8, 1947. earlier its name was the University of Rajputana which was changes to Rajasthan University. Rajasthan University has a total number of 16 student halls, swimming pool with professional coaching and a modern sports complex.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

 