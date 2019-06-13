Rajasthan University results out: The results for BA, BCom, and BSc has been announced by the Rajasthan University on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Students can visit the official website of the Rajasthan University to check and download there result, uniraj.ac.in.

Rajasthan University results out: The Rajasthan University has announced the results for BA, BCom, and BSc on Thursday, June 13, 2019, for the students enrolled in the first, second and third year of the mentioned courses. The semester examination was conducted by the University between the month of March and April. The university has declared and published the results for various courses offered by the university on the official website of the university.

All the students who have marked their presence in the semester examinations of the university can check and download their result by visiting the official website of Rajasthan University, uniraj.ac.in.

Steps to check Rajasthan University result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University, uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the relevant link related to the result from the mentioned options present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

About Rajasthan University:

Rajasthan University is one of the ancient universities of India and is basically a public and state university. It is situated in Jaipur and was established on January 8, 1947. It previously named as the University of Rajputana and after that in the year 1956, the name of the university was changed to what it is present. The university campus consists of a modern sports complex, 16 student halls, and a large modern swimming pool with professional coaching.

