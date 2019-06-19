Rajasthan University and its affiliated colleges are all set to release the UG merit list today. Candidates can check the result on the official website. The selected students will be able to get admission for various UG programs in the university. The University will upload the result in the afternoon.

Rajasthan University is all set to release the first merit list 2019 for the admission in various undergraduate courses. The result for the UG courses offered by the university will be fulfilled by the candidates selected through the written test. The affiliated colleges will also release the list today. Candidates who had appeared for the test can check the official website @uniraj.ac.in. The merit list will include the course-wise and cut-offs of the students. The university will release the merit list on Wednesday at the official website. candidates need to log in the website and check the results.

How to download results:

1. Visit the official website @uniraj.ac.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter your roll no.

4. Download the results

5. Take the printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the confusion has arisen about the result that the main campus Rajasthan Unversity has not notified the guidelines to its affiliated colleges regarding the EWS quota. The affiliated colleges will follow the same pattern to prepare cutoffs for the merit list. The HRD Ministry had instructed to implement the 10% EWS quota to increase the number of seats available in the university. The university has released that the reservation quota will be awarded as per the government rules.

The university has not mentioned the EWS quota option in the application form. As per official details, around 40, 000 applicants have applied for the admission in the university. Students have alleged that despite several queries sent to the university, there has been no clarity why there is no option included in the application form.

