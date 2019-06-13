Rajasthan University UG results 2019: The results of B.A, B.Com and BSc 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year results have been declared at uniraj.ac.in. Students can check the steps to download the results given in this article below.

Rajasthan University UG results 2019: The University of Rajasthan has declared the undergraduate BA, BCom and BSc 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year results on its official website today, June 13, 2019. The results are now available on the official website of varsity i.e. on uniraj.ac.in. The University examinations were conducted between the months of March and April.

According to reports, the university has announced the for B.Com first, second and third-year examination results along with other PG Diploma results today. Students who have appeared in the Rajasthan University examinations can check their respective results on the above mentioned official website. The instructions to download the results have been given in this article for the convenience of the students.

How to check the Rajasthan University UG results 2019?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan University – uniraj.ac.in On the homepage of the official website, click on the relevant result link On clicking, a new window will open Enter the roll number and submit The results will be displayed on the computer screen Download the result and take a print out of the result sheet for reference

Here’s the direct link to the University’s official website: Rajasthan University

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App