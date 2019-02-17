RGPV Result 2018: The results of the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya has been declared on the official websites. The results have been declared for various Under Graduate, Post Graduate courses. Those who had appeared for the examination can check the same through the official websites

The candidates are requested to enter their roll numbers. The examinations were held in the month of December.

Results declared RGPV UG, PG: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://www.rgpv.ac.in/AboutRGTU/AboutRGPV.aspx

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, find your course

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number on the registration page

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

Following courses’ results have been declared

Main result

BE, B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Pharmacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), M.Tech (PT), NAM, MCA (DD), Diploma

Revaluation Result

B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma

Challenge Result

B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma.

About RGPV

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University was established in the year 1998, by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998. The University focusses on the excellence in the arena of Technical Education, Research and Innovations. Under this institution, there are 05 UTD’s, 200 affiliated Engineering Colleges, 98 Pharmacy Colleges, 95 MCA Colleges and 04 Architecture Colleges. It imparts Graduate level instructions which runs around 17 undergraduate level courses, 85 Polytechnic institutions offering diploma courses in emerging and conventional disciplines. The university is situated in the hilly areas. It offers Ph Ds and 11 post.

