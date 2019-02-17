Rajiv Gandhi RGPV UG, PG Exam 2018: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya has announced the results of various Under Graduate, Post Graduate courses on the official websites. Those who had appeared for the examination in can check the same through the official websites rgpv.ac.in, https://www.rgpv.ac.in/AboutRGTU/AboutRGPV.aspx.
The candidates are requested to enter their roll numbers. The examinations were held in the month of December.
Results declared RGPV UG, PG: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, https://www.rgpv.ac.in/AboutRGTU/AboutRGPV.aspx
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: In the new window, find your course
Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number on the registration page
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.
Following courses’ results have been declared
Main result
BE, B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Pharmacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), M.Tech (PT), NAM, MCA (DD), Diploma
Revaluation Result
B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma
Challenge Result
B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma.
About RGPV
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University was established in the year 1998, by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998. The University focusses on the excellence in the arena of Technical Education, Research and Innovations. Under this institution, there are 05 UTD’s, 200 affiliated Engineering Colleges, 98 Pharmacy Colleges, 95 MCA Colleges and 04 Architecture Colleges. It imparts Graduate level instructions which runs around 17 undergraduate level courses, 85 Polytechnic institutions offering diploma courses in emerging and conventional disciplines. The university is situated in the hilly areas. It offers Ph Ds and 11 post.
