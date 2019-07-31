Rajiv Gandhi University: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) invited applicants for various post like UDC, Registrar, Finance Officer, Controller of Examination, Assistant Engineer, etc. Candidates can apply for the post @

Rajiv Gandhi University: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) today announced 7 posts for the UDC, Registrar, and Other Posts. Candidates who willing to apply for the post can check the form on the official website of Rajiv Gandhi University or click on the link @rgu.ac.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the form will only be applicable on or before August 26, 2019. The UDC Registrar and Other Posts forms will only be available on the official website of RGU and no other source.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) UDC, Registrar, and Other Vacancy Details

Registrar: 01 Post

Finance Officer: 01 Post

Controller of Examination: 01 Post

Internal Audit Officer: 01 Post

Assistant Engineer: 01 Post

Upper Lower Division: 02 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Controller of Examination: Candidates must hold a Master Degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent Grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven-point scale.

Internal Audit Officer: Candidates must hold a Officers from audit & account service or other similar services in a Central/State Government or Autonomous body holding the post on regular basis with 5 years experience in the pay level-11 of the matrix i.e. 67,700.

Assistant Engineer: Candidates must hold a B.E. in Electrical Engineer with at least 2nd class or a qualification recognized by AICTE in the respective field with five-year experience as a junior engineer.

Upper Lower Division: Candidates must hold a Graduate from any recognized university/institute.

Registrar: Candidates must hold a Master Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent Grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven-point scale.

Finance Officer: Candidates must hold a Master Degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent Grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven-point scales from a recognized university/institute.

Follow the steps to apply for RGU post:

Step 1: Click on the link @rgu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, new link flashing on the official website of RGU

Step 3: Click on Read More

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the Registration Form Login link

Step 6: Candidates has to fill all the credentials like a passport size photograph, date of birth, mobile number, address, academic certificates.

