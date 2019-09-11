Rajkot Rajpath Ltd recruitment 2019: Rajkot Rajpath Limited has issued the notification for the recruitment of CFO, Assistant Manager, Traffic Inspector posts. Candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 23, 2019.

Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible because seats are limited. And hereby candidates are informed that company reserve rights to accept or to reject any or all application without giving any reason. The application will be rejected if not filled properly.

Candidates should prepare themselves for an interview as the selection processor is Interview based. Applicants are required to appear in interview with original documents for verification. The applicant age should don’t exceed 35 years and education qualification should be from a recognised university.

Rajkot Rajpath Ltd recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Chief Finance Officer (CFO)- 01 post

Assistant Manager (IT)- 01 post

Traffic Inspector- 01 post

Rajkot Rajpath Ltd recruitment 2019: Qualification and Experience

Chief Finance Officer (CFO)– Applicants must have done Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant or MBA(Finance) from the reputed Institute.He/She should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in Banking or Finance or Accounting of middle or higher-level management.

Assistant Manager (IT)– All the interested candidates for this post are required to have a degree in IT engineering or computer engineering from government recognised university. He/She should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in this field.

Traffic Inspector– Candidates need to have done graduation in any discipline from recognized university or college. He/She should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in this field.

Rajkot Rajpath Ltd recruitment 2019:Salary details

Chief Finance Officer (CFO)- Rs 50,000 per month

Assistant Manager (IT)- Rs 20,000 per month

Traffic Inspector- Rs 13,500 per month

