Ranchi University Result 2019: The students appeared for the MSc and LLB examination at Ranchi University can now check their results at the official website, @ ranchiuniversity.ac.in. The direct links and steps to check the Ranchi University 2019 have been given below.

Ranchi University Result 2019: Ranchi University has declared LLB, MSc Results 2019 on its official website, @ ranchiuniversity.ac.in, a report said on Monday. The examination for LLB and MSc were conducted in the month of March 2019. While the varsity released the LLB Results 2019 for Semester 1, Semester 3 and Semester 5, the MSc results 2019 were declared for the 4th Semester students. The candidates who have not yet checked their results and are unaware of the process can follow the steps to check the results.

The university has released teh results in the PDF format, thus the students can download and check their results directly from the website. Here we have listed all the direct links to the results released by the Ranchi University so far.

Ranchi University Results 2019: Direct links to check the results

Ranchi University Results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website/click on the direct link given above

Select the right course and semester for the result

Download PDF file from the website

Check your Result through roll number

About Ranchi University

The university is one of the leading education institutes which was established in 1960. The varsity is situated in the state capital of Jharkhand. The university was subjected to trifurcation: first in 1992 when Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribagh was carved out; second, in January 2009 when Nilambar Pitamber University, Medninagar, was created; and; third,in August 2009 when Kolhan University, Chaibasa, was created. Today its territorial jurisdiction covers five districts only.

