Ravenshaw University was supposed to start three new courses from the new academic session this year. However, due to the shortage of students, they had to back the plan. The university had conducted the entrance examinations for the three courses in the last week of May.

It was earlier heard that the Ravenshaw University is planning to introduce three new self-financing courses from this year’s academic session. However, the whole ide has been called off by the varsity after many deliberations. The university wanted to carry out the plan and had even conducted the entrance examination for those three courses. But reports say that due to the declining number of students, they had to scrape their decision.

According to reports, the varsity actually had planned to incorporate Postgraduate Yoga, Business Economics and diploma in clinical biochemistry and medical biotechnology courses into their curriculum from this year. The varsity’s aim was to provide job-oriented courses to help students get the opportunity to earn employability straight after their completion of the course.

ALSO READ: 42,000 lost answer sheets of Bihar board exams sold for Rs 8000 as scrap

The entrance examination for the same was held during the last week of May where very less number of students appeared. The varsity had arranged around 32 seats for MA in Yoga, 40 seats in Business Economics, and 20 seats in the PG Diploma for clinical biochemistry and medical biotechnology in the institution. But the turnout was less and the authority had to call off the admissions into the three courses.

Talking about the same, head of the economics department of the varsity Dharmabrata Mohapatra said that they were forced to call off the admission process for the three newly introduced courses as the number of students turnout was not even 16 students for each course. He said, “It is not viable to run the self-financing courses with such less number of students” as per reports in a leading daily.

ALSO READ: KEAM 2018: Centralised Allotment Process starts online, register before June 29, 2018

The officials in the varsity however said that due to the late announcement of the courses students were unaware, which is the reason for the minimal turnout. However, with much optimism, they said that they will conduct widespread publicity for these courses to attract students to take admissions into the varsity.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More