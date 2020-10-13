RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Exam Date: RBI has now declared the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam date on the official website of RBI which was earlier postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.According the latest notice, RBI Assistant Main 2020 exam will be held on 22nd November 2020.Earlier, RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 was declared. RBI declared the prelims results of the RBI Assistant 2020 exam held on 14th and 15th February 2020.
Along with the RBI Assistant recruitment 2020 notification, a total of 926 vacancies of RBI Assistant posts were released.A major change has been introduced in the Prelims phase of the examination.From this year, the RBI Assistant Prelims phase will have sectional timings i.e. 20 mins for each section, whereas the total timing of the exam remains the same i.e. one hour.
Direct link to the website- rbi.org.in
RBI Assistant Exam Date 2020
|Events
|Important Dates
|RBI Assistant Apply Online Start Date
|23rd Dec 2019
|RBI Assistant Apply Online Last Date
|24th Jan 2020
|Last Date to Pay the Application Fee
|24th Jan 2020
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2020
|Events
|Important Dates
|RBI Assistant Admit Card Download Date
|03rd Feb 2020
|RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Date
|14th Feb, 15th Feb 2020
|RBI Assistant Prelims Result Date
|03rd March 2020
RBI Assistant Mains Exam Date 2020
|Events
|Important Dates
|RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card Date
|To be notified soon
|RBI Assistant Mains Exam Date 2020
|22nd November 2020 (revised)
|RBI Assistant Mains Result Date
|–
Steps to Apply Online for RBI Assistant 2020
-
Go to the official website or follow the link.
-
At the top click “Click here for New Registration” link.
-
Enter your valid details as mentioned in your professional documents.
-
Check the details and click on the “submit” button.
-
You will be shared a Registration Number on your Email ID & Mobile number.
-
Upload scanned photograph and signature.
-
Fill other details like exam centers, address detail, educational qualification & work experience, etc.
-
Click on the “Submit” button and start fees payment.
-
The final step is to download a copy of the application form.
- Print it out for future references.
RBI Assistant 2020 Salary
The pay scale of RBI Assistant has been declared along with the notification. The basic pay of Assistants will be Rs 14,650 per month (This means Rs 13, 150 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates). The pay scale is Rs 13150 – 750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200(6) – 26200 – 1300(2) – 28800 –1480(3) – 33240 – 1750(1) – 34990 (20 years). The candidates are also eligible to other allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc.Apparently, the initial monthly gross emoluments for Assistants is Rs 36,091.
RBI Assistant Application Fee
|Category
|Amount
|OBC/General
|Rs. 450/-
|SC/ST/PWD/EXS
|Rs. 50/-
