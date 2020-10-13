The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced the date for the RBI Assistant 2019 main online examination on its official website.According to the notification, RBI will conduct the Assistant Main Exam 2020 on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Exam Date: RBI has now declared the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam date on the official website of RBI which was earlier postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.According the latest notice, RBI Assistant Main 2020 exam will be held on 22nd November 2020.Earlier, RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 was declared. RBI declared the prelims results of the RBI Assistant 2020 exam held on 14th and 15th February 2020.

Along with the RBI Assistant recruitment 2020 notification, a total of 926 vacancies of RBI Assistant posts were released.A major change has been introduced in the Prelims phase of the examination.From this year, the RBI Assistant Prelims phase will have sectional timings i.e. 20 mins for each section, whereas the total timing of the exam remains the same i.e. one hour.

Direct link to the website- rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Exam Date 2020