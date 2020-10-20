RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Admit Card: RBI has announced the admit cards will soon be released at the official website, rbi.org.in. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to conduct the RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Exam on 22 November 2020.

RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Admit Card: As per the official notice released, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to conduct RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Exam on 22 November 2020. Candidates who have qualified in RBI Assistant Prelims 2019 will be able to appear in the RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Exam. RBI has announced the admit cards will soon be released at the official website, rbi.org.in.

Keeping the lockdown restrictions in mind, the Central bank has announced that candidates can change the centre of Main Examination if required. Links will shortly be available on the website. Candidates are requested to keep checking the website for any updated details.

Candidates can expect RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Admit Card to be released in the last week of October or first week of November 2020. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted on 29 March 2020 but later postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The RBI Assistant Mains 2019 will be of 200 Marks for 135 minutes covering Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge.

Also Read: UPSEE 2020 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins, here’s how to register @upsee.nic.in

Also Read: UPSC Civil Services 2019 marks of all candidates released, here’s how to download mark sheet @upsc.gov.in

This recruitment is being done to recruit 926 vacancies of Assistant in various offices of the Bank. Candidates are advised to closely keep checking the official website for examination details.