The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the transaction deadline for Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) for customers which will be effective from June 1, 2019 onwards. With the latest notification, the transaction can be done till 6 pm instead of the current 4:30 pm one. The transaction window going forward for RTGS will be from 8 am to 6pm for customers while the applicable cut-off for interbank transactions will be till 7:45 pm.

The time extension comes with additional time varying charges per outward transaction charged on top of flat processing charges for RTGS by different banks. From June 1, 2019, customers will have to pay the following time varying charges for RTGS transactions as per three slots:

8 am to 11 am: NIL

11 am to 1 pm: Rs 2 + GST

1 pm to 6 pm: Rs 5 + GST

After 6 pm: Rs 10 + GST

India has three popular modes of online transaction i.e., Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), National Electronic fund Transfer (NEFT) and immediate Payment Service (IMPS).

