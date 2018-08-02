RBI Grade B 2018 Admit Card: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit card 2018 on its official website. Candidates can now check rbi.org.in and download the call letter by entering the requisite details on the provided fields on the website by August 16, 2018.

RBI Grade B 2018 Admit Card: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit card or the RBI Grade B examination call letter for recruitment to officers post on the official website of the organisation on Wednesday, i.e. on August 1, 2018. candidates who had applied for the position can check the official website and download the RBI Grade B 2018 Admit Card at rbi.org.in.

According to reports, the RBI Grade B recruitment examination will be conducted by the RBI on August 16, 2018. Candidates should note that the Admit Cards should be downloaded within the stipulated time mentioned below, as the link for downloading of the same might be removed. Candidates can check the steps given at the end of this article to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2018.

Important Dates:

Call letter Download download starts on: July 31, 2018

Closure of downloading Call letter: August 16, 2018

Commencement of Phase-I exam: August 16, 2018

Commencement of Phase-II exam: September 7, 2018

Interview: To be notified later

ALSO READ: Former President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurates newly constructed hostel at Janki Devi Memorial College

Steps to download RBI Grade B 2018 Admit Card are given below:

Log on to the official website of RBI, https://www.rbi.org.in/ On the homepage, search for the “Opportunities at RBI” link and click on the same A different pop-up page will appear on the screen of your computer Now, enter the requisite details such as your registration number, password, security pin and click on login Your RBI Grade B 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Check the details on the admit card and see if it’s correct Now, download the admit card and take a print out of the same foe future reference

To go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India and download the Grade B exam admit card, click on the link given here: https://www.rbi.org.in/

ALSO READ: NEET UG Counselling 2018: MCC to declare MBBS, BDS second round result @mcc.nic.in

ALSO READ: UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Apply for 2059 Agriculture Service Technical Asst Class 3 posts @ upsssc.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More