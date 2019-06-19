The exam notification for RBI Grade B exam will be out soon. The official notification will be released by the Reserve Bank of India by next week. The exam will be done for selection to the posts of Officers in Grade B (General) DEPR, DR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG). Every year, the exam is conducted by RBI for the recruitment to the posts of Grade B officers. The candidates are selected for various branches across the country and the exam is conducted through online mode.

The exam will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper 2. The candidate qualifying Paper I will be called for Paper 2. Candidates qualifying both the phases and matching the minimum cut off marks will finally appear for the Interview round of RBI Grade B Exam.

The selected candidates will be getting salary in the pay-scale matrix of Level ‘7’. The vacancies are for the 3 posts, Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – (General), (DR) – DEPR and (DR) – DSIM.

Steps to be followed for applying for RBI Grade B Exam 2019:

1. On the official website, the option of Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade B (DR) General/DEPR/DSIM will have to be chosen for filling the Online Application. It will redirect the applicants to the online registration page.

2. For registering their application, applicants will have to choose the tab, click here for new registration and enter their contact details. After filling the details, the application will have to be saved.

3. By saving and selecting the next button, the candidates will be required to upload their photo, signature, left thumb impression and then submit a handwritten declaration.

4. After that, candidates need to fill the other asked details in the form and then click on Final Submit after verifying all the details.

5. The final step is the payment step followed by opting for Submit button.

