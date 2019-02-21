RBI Grade B Officers final results: The results of RBI Grade B Officers Exam 2019 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website - rbi.org.in. Candidates can check the steps given below to download the result and also check the further recruitment process by visiting the official website of RBI.

Candidates must note that they will be eligible for appointment to the post only if they qualify in the recruitment examination and clear the further process in the same.

How to check the RRB Grade B Officers Exam 2018 final results on the website?

1. Log into the official website of the Bank as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to search for the link that reads, “RRB Grade B Officers Result” on the homepage

3. Click on the link and wait for the next page to download

4. Now, the list of the shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the computer screen

5. Check the list and see if your name or roll number exists on it

6. Download the result sheet or list of shortlisted candidates and take a print out for your reference in future if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of RRB and download the result: RRB Grade B Final Result 2019

