RBI Grade B Officers recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has released a short notice regarding the recruitment of B Grade Officers through its official website https://opportunities.rbi.org.in. According to the reports, the notification says that the RBI will conduct recruitment examination for 199 Grade B officers posts.

The online application process for the recruitment to the vacant posts will commence from September 21, 2019. The last date for submission of the applications has been scheduled for October 11, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the details such as application process, important dates, eligibility criteria in this article.

RBI Grade B Officers recruitment 2019:

Candidates need to log on to – https://opportunities.rbi.org.in

Click on the recruitment advertisement link

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, a pdf will be displayed

Go through the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

Meanwhile, the recruitment examination for the posts will be conducted by RBI on November 9, December 1 and December 2, 2019. The authority will publish all the other necessary details such as selection process, reservation of vacancies, and others on September 20, 2019, on its official website. While the advertisement will also be published on Employment News or Rozgar Samachar. Candidates must note that applications for the posts will be available only through the official website of RBI. For more information on this, candidates are advised to keep following newsx.com.

