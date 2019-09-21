RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has released a notification for the recruitment to 199 vacant posts on the official website. Interested candidates can check the details such as application procedure, selection process, examination pattern and other details by downloading the RBI Grade B Notification 2019.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has released a notification for the Grade B posts recruitment on the official website – https://www.rbi.org.in/. According to the notification, there are 199 vacancies under the Grade B category which will be filled up through this recruitment drive. The interested candidates are advised to check the details such as application procedure, selection process and other details on the RBI Grade B Notification 2019 available on the official website of RBI.

Candidates can follow the steps to download the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019 Notification given below.

How to download the RBI Grade B Recruitment Notification 2019 ?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) – www.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “Opportunities@RBI” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Under the current vacancies option click on the vacancies tab

On clicking, you will be redirected to a different page

Here, click on the latest notification link that says, “Recruitment of Officers in Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/DSIM-2019”

A pdf containing all the necessary details will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and go through the same for reference

According to the notification, the online application process starts through the official website from today, September 21, 2019.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application process starts from: September 21, 2019

Last date for submission of online applications: October 11, 2019

Application fee payment last date: October 11, 2019

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Examination date: November 9, 2019

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Examination date: December 1, 2019

Interview Date to be announced later

Result declaration date to be announced later

