RBI JE Recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical) through the official website of IBPS – ibpsonline.ibps.in. All those who want to fill the application form for the vacancies available under the bank must visit the official website of IBPS and check the details regarding the recruitment process on the official website of RRB. Candidates willing to apply for the post must log into the official website and start registering for the same.
How to check the official notification and register for the post online?
- Log into the official website of IBPS – ibpsonline.ibps.in
- Search for the RBI recruitment 2019 application link
- Click on the same on the homepage of the website
- Now, click on register
- Fill in the details on the space provided
- Click on submit
- An Id and password will be generated, keep it for logging in
- Login to the user account using the credentials
- Now, fill in the application form and submit online
- Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary
Candidates can click on this direct link to check the details regarding the vacancies and apply online: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbijeceoct18/
Leave a Reply