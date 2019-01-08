RBI JE Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE Civil and Electrical) through the official website of IBPS application window - ibpsonline.ibps.in. The candidates can check the details given below and start registering themselves through the official website.

RBI JE Recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical) through the official website of IBPS – ibpsonline.ibps.in. All those who want to fill the application form for the vacancies available under the bank must visit the official website of IBPS and check the details regarding the recruitment process on the official website of RRB. Candidates willing to apply for the post must log into the official website and start registering for the same.

How to check the official notification and register for the post online?

Log into the official website of IBPS – ibpsonline.ibps.in

Search for the RBI recruitment 2019 application link

Click on the same on the homepage of the website

Now, click on register

Fill in the details on the space provided

Click on submit

An Id and password will be generated, keep it for logging in

Login to the user account using the credentials

Now, fill in the application form and submit online

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Candidates can click on this direct link to check the details regarding the vacancies and apply online: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbijeceoct18/

