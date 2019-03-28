RBI JE result 2019 declared: The result for the post of Junior Engineering has been released on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India, rbi.org.in or opportunities.rbi.org.in. The selected candidates will be called for the process of clearing biometric verification and language proficiency test (LPT) round. Through this recruitment process, a total of 24 positions including 15 civil engineering and 9 electrical engineer posts are to be filled.

RBI JE result 2019 declared: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result for the recruitment exam for the post of junior engineer. The interested and eligible candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result at the official website rbi.org.in or opportunities.rbi.org.in. After qualifying the first round, the selected candidates will have to complete clearing biometric verification and language proficiency test (LPT) round to be eligible for the post. A total of 24 positions including 15 civil engineering and 9 electrical engineer posts will be filled by the recruitment process.

The candidates are also required to take out a print out of the relevant proforma, duly complete them. Also, send along with copies of the above-mentioned certificates to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at the addresses of the respective Recruiting Zones given in the official notification. The candidates are required to submit the documents within the duration of fifteen days of the date of publication/declaration of result.

RBI JE result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down till the end of the page to click on ‘opportunities@RBI’ under ‘more links’

Step 3: Then you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the ‘results’ under ‘current vacancies’ in the main tab

Step 5: Click on the ‘RBI JE result..’ link

Step 6: Click on ‘civil’ or ‘engineering’ link

Step 7: A list of provisionally selected roll numbers will be released

Check out the direct link here of Civil examination

Check out the direct link here for Electrical

RBI JE result 2019: Documents needed

Selected candidates will have to submit the following documents-

Six copies of attestation form

Two copies of Biodata form

Caste declaration form

PwD form

Ex-serviceman form

The documents are needed to be submitted to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at any of the RBIs office.

As per the preamble of the Reserve Bank of India, the functions of the Reserve Bank are as follows:

To regulate the issue of Bank notes. Also, to keep reserves with a view to securing monetary stability in India

To operate the currency and credit system of the country to its advantage

To have a modern monetary policy framework in order to meet the challenge of an increasingly complex economy

To maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.

