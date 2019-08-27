RBI Deputy Governor Recruitment 2019 Last date: The RBI Recruitment 2019 application process for the post of Deputy Governor will be closed through the official website soon. Those interested to apply at RBI must complete the process by August 30, 2019.

RBI Deputy Governor Recruitment 2019 Last date: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon close the application process for the posts of Deputy Governor through its official website – www.rbi.org.in. All the interested candidates can check the official RBI Recruitment 2019 Notification and submit their filled up RBI Recruitment 2019 applications before the last date. According to the reports, the last date to submit online applications has been scheduled for August 30, 2019. Candidates are advised to apply through the prescribed format.

RBI Deputy Governor Recruitment 2019: Qualifications and Experience

(i) Candidates who have not less than 25 years of work experience in Public Administration including at the level of Secretary or equivalent under the Government of India

(ii) Candidates who have not less than 25 years of work experience in an Indian or International Public Financial Institution

(iii) Candidates having exceptional merit and track record at the national or international level in the relevant field(s) are eligible to apply

RBI Deputy Governor Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates applying must not be more than 60 years of age as on 24.7.2019.

How to apply for RBI Deputy Governor Recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India – www.rbi.org.in

At the bottom of the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Opportunities@RBI”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Under the Current Vacancies option click on “Vacancies”

Again, candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, click on the link that says, “Application for the post of Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India”

On clicking, the details of the recruitment process will be displayed on the screen

According to the RBI Deputy Governor Recruitment 2019 notification, applications duly filled in, together with the CV or resume along with one passport size photograph and names and contact details of three references, has to be sent to the following address:

Sanjay Kumar Mishra

Under Secretary (BO.I)

Department of Financial Services

Ministry of Finance, 3rd floor

Jeevandeep Building, Parliament Street

New Delhi – 110 001

Tel: 011-23748766, Fax: 011-23748766

Email: bo1@nic.in

