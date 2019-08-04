RBI Recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post, Deputy Governor by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the latest released official notification. Interested candidates can apply to the post of through the mentioned format on or before August 30, 2019.

RBI Recruitment 2019: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post, Deputy Governor in the latest released notification. Candidates who are interested can apply to the post through the prescribed format or before August 30, 2019.

Qualifications and Experience:(i) Persons who have at least 25 years of work experience in Public Administration including experience at the level of Secretary or equivalent in the Government of India; or (ii)from among persons who have at least 25 years of work experience in an Indian or International Public Financial Institution; or(iii)from among persons of exceptional merit and track record at the national or international level in the relevant field(s)

Eligibilty criteria

At least 25 years of work experience in Public Administration including experience at the level of Secretary or equivalent in the Government of India is required to be eligible for the post. Also is they have work experience in an Indian or International Public Financial Institution. Candidates who have exceptional merit and track record at the national or international level in the relevant field(s) can apply for the post.

Age limit

Candidates who would apply for the post should not be more than 60 years. The pay scale for every candidate is Rs. 2,25,000 They will be recruited at the level of 17.

Address for sending the applications

Candidates who are interested can send their applications to Sanjay Kumar Mishra under Secretary (BO.I) Department of Financial Services Ministry of Finance, 3rd floor Jeevandeep Building, Parliament Street New Delhi –110001 latest by 30 August 2019.

There is a summer placement offer going on to afford an opportunity to domestic and foreign students to expose themselves for an actual central banking environment. Summer internships are being held to undertake projects on the issues that are relevant to the Central Bank with the help of the guidance from experts and professionals in the Central Bank.

