RBI Recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a post of Part Time Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) for MBBS qualified and Doctors. Interested and eligible candidates who are willing to apply for the post by visiting the official website of RBI i.e. www.rbi.org.in on or before May 15, 2019.

RBI Recruitment 2019 @ www.rbi.org.in: Applicants are invited to apply for the post of Part Time Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The dispensaries will be situated at Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters, Zoo Narengi Road, Guwahati and Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Quarters, G.S.Road, Guwahati. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India i.e. www.rbi.org.in by following the prescribed format on or before May 15, 2019.

Important dates to note for the post of Part Time Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC):

Last date to apply for the online application submission: May 15, 2019

The number of vacancies offered by RBI:

Part Time Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC): 1 Post

Education qualification and experience for Bank’s Medical Consultant:

MBBS in the allopathic system of medicine from a University renown Medical Council of India.

Minimum 2 years of experience in a hospital / Medical Practitioner.

Note: Doctor’s dispensary or residence must be within a radius of 3 to 5 Km from the Bank’s dispensary.

Remuneration offered to Bank’s Medical Consultant:

Rs. 850/- per hour for the period of contract

Rs. 1000/- per month will be treated as conveyance expenses.

Steps to apply for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI i.e. www.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Search ‘Medical Consultant’ in the search option.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads Engagement of ‘Part-time Bank’s Medical Consultant on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration, Guwahati.’

Step 4: Download the pdf to fill in the application form.

Step 5: Send the application in a sealed envelope.

Note: Interested and eligible aspirants will be selected on the basis of candidate’s performance in the interview for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The same procedure will be followed by the ‘Engagement of Bank’s Medical Consultant on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration.’

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App