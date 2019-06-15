RBI Grade B 2019 Notification to be out soon @ rbi.org.in, here's all you need to know: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce the official notification for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR, and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) streams for the year 2019 soon, probably next week.

RBI Grade B 2019 Notification to be out soon @ rbi.org.in, here’s all you need to know: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon be releasing the official notification for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR, and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) streams for the year 2019. Those who have been looking forward to applying for the above-mentioned posts should visit the official website of RBI, @ rbi.org.in, to stay updated regarding the latest update. Reports said that the RBI is likely to release the RBI Grade B 2019 notification in the next week. Those who apply will have to appear in the RBI Grade B Exam 2019.

Through the examination, Grade B officers will be recruited in the various branches of the RBI across India. The selected candidates will be paid in a matrix of Level 7, which is Rs. 35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750(2)-54400-2000(4)-62400. The RBI Grade B Examination 2019 will be conducted online. The candidates have to take two papers, Paper I and Paper II. Those who will qualify the first examination will be eligible to appear for the other examination.

RBI Grade B 2019 Notification: All the necessary information you need to know

RBI Grade B 2019: Important Dates

The official notification is yet to be released by RBI, thus, date of online registration, last date of online registration, release date of admit cards and issue of admit cards and date of results of RBI Grade B 2019 are yet to be released.

RBI Grade B 2019: Vacancy details

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – (General)

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM

RBI Grade B 2019: Application Fee

GEN/OBC – Rs.850/- (Application fee including intimation charges)

SC/ST/PwBD – Rs. 100 (Intimation Charges only)

