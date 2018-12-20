RBI Recruitment 2018-2019: The Reserve bank of India has released a notification for the recruitment of candidates to various posts. interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of RBI and apply through the prescribed format on or before January 8, 2019.

RBI Recruitment 2018-2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to various Grade C posts through lateral entry. The Bank has released a notification regarding the recruitment and interested candidates can check the official website of RBI to look for further information regarding the vacancies. However, the last date for submitting the filled up application forms has been scheduled for January 8, 2019, through the official website – rbi.org.in.

It means candidates have to submit their applications on time and failure to which they will not be able to apply for the vacant positions at RBI. Candidates willing to apply for the vacant posts must note that they have to be in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as on December 1, 2018 however, those belonging to reserved category will get relaxation as per the government norms.

How to apply RBI Recruitment 2018?

Log into the official website of RBI – rbi.org.in

Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Now, search for the latest recruitment advertisement and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Read the details on the PDF and start applying through the website as prescribed

To log in directly to the official website of Reserve Bank of India:

