RBI Specialist Officer (Grade B) Exam 2018: The Reserve bank of India has finnallyt released the result of RBI Specialist Officer (Grade B) Exam 2018 on its official website – rbi.org.in a day before yesterday, i.e. on Nobember 27, 2018. All the candidates who had written in the examination this year can now access their respective results from the official website of RBI. The steps to downlod the results have been mentioned below.
Meanwhile, the interview schedule for the selected candidates are yet to be published by the Bank on its official website. Candidates who have been declared successful in the written examination are advised to kee an eye on the official website for other details regarding the recruitment process. The Resrve Bank of India will shortly released the Interview schedule. Candidates can check the same at – rbi.org.in.
How to check the RBI Specialist Officer (Grade B) Exam 2018 results and download it?
- Visit the official website of RTeserve Bank of India (RBI) – rbi.org.in
- Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment Related Announcement” on the bottom of the homepage
- Click on it
- Candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, click on the link that says, “Result of Direct Recruitment of Specialists in Grade ‘B’ – PY 2018”
- Candidates will again be redirected to a different page
- Click on the relevant link out of the following, Data Analytics, Finance, Forensic Audit, Professional Copy, Editing, Risk Modelling, Human Resource Management
- Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer
Direct link to download the RBI Specialist Officer (Grade B) Result 2018: https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3600
