RBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exams 2020 Datesheet, Download Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supply Exam Time Table, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or the RBSE has released the RBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Exams 2020 schedule. The time table has been uploaded by the RBSE board on their official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who wish to sit for improvement exams can check the time table on the official website.

RBSE 10th Compartmental Exam 2020 Time Table:

3 September 2020: Business studies

4 September 2020: English (Compulsory)

5 September 2020: Hindi (Compulsory)/ sci/ 3rd language papers

7 September 2020: Mathematics

8 September 2020: Social sciences

RBSE 12th Compartmental Exam 2020 Time Table:

3 September 2020: Hindi (Compulsory), English (Compulsory), Public Administration, Economics, Political Science, History, Sociology, Accountancy, Short-hand (hin/eng), Physical Education, Agriculture science, Chemistry, Agro-biology, Philosophy, Environment Science

4 September 2020: Geography, Business Studies

5 September 2020: Hindi literature, Urdu literature, Sindhi literature, Gujarati literature, Punjabi literature, Rajasthan literature, Farsi, Prakrit literature, Tankan Lipi (English).

7 September 2020: Portrait Art (Chitra Kala)

8 September 2020: Mathematics

9 September 2020: Sanskrit literature

10 September 2020: Home science, vocational course subjects

11 September 2020: IT and programming, English literature (afternoon session), Tankan Lipi Hindi (Afternoon session)

12 September 2020: Psychology, Music subjects (afternoon session)

10th and 12th compartmental exams will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start from 8.30 a.m. and end at 11.45 a.m. while the evening shift will begin from 1.45 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Students eligible to sit in exams are the ones who have failed in two or fewer subjects in 10th and 12th Results 2020.

The board will release the Admit Cards/Hall tickets of Compartmental Exams at the end of the ongoing month, i.e., August on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

