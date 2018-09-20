RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2018: The Board is likely to release the Supplementary results of Matric and Intermediate classes soon on the official website of RBSE. Candidates can check the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download the result as soon as it is published by the RBSE Board.

RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2018: The Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary exam results of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to be released by the Board on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for their results can keep an eye on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in so that they can download their respective results as soon as it is published on the website.

Meanwhile, the supplementary examinations for Matric and Intermediate candidates were conducted for those who failed to qualify the final examinations by failing in one or two subjects. The results will be released on the official website and also at www.rajresults.nic.in.

How to check the RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2018?

At first, log in to the official website of the Board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Supply result for RBSE 10th Exam 2018 or 12th exam 2018”

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, enter your roll number and submit

The Class 10 supplementary result or Class 12 supplementary result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

