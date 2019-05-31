RBSE 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer has decided to announce the result of class 10 Rajasthan Board Examination 2019. 11,22,651 lakh candidates eagerly waiting for their Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2019 are advised to visit the official website of RBSE i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer has decided to declare the result of class 10 Rajasthan Board Examination 2019/ RBSE 10th Result 2019/ Rajasthan Board Result 2019/ Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2019 soon. Earlier, it is was speculated that the RBSE 10th Result 2019/ Rajasthan 10th Result 2019/ Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 will be released on May 31, 2019. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE Board Result 2019 on the two official websites i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 10th Result 2019 for class 10 board examination for 2018-2019 batch. This year, the RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be conducted from March 14 to March 27. It is reported that over 11,22,651 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 Board exam while 64,633 sat for the Rajasthan Examination in 2018.

Steps to check, download RBSE 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Note: If you are unable to use the official website of RBSE, visit the alternative websites in order to avoid any kind of problem while checking the Rajasthan Intermediate Result 2019.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, RBSE 10th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ hall ticket number/ admit card number.

Step 4: Click the submit button.

Step 5: The RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

List of websites to check and download RBSE 10th Result 2019:

