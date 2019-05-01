RBSE 10th result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the RBSE Class 10 Results for 2019 batch in the first week of June 2019. Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Rajasthan Board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th result 2019 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the RBSE 10th Results 2019 of over 11 lakhs students, this year. As per sources, the Board is planning to declare the Class 10 results of 2019 batch in the month of June, most probably by June 7, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Rajasthan Board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. This year, the Rajasthan Education Board conducted the Board exams between March 14 to March 27, 2019.

Steps to check and download the RBSE 10th result 2019 scorecard (after it is declared by the Rajasthan Board):

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education i.e. Step 2: Click to the link that reads RBSE 10th result 2019 .

Click to the link that reads RBSE 10th result 2019 Step 3: Enter the required details like Registration No. or Roll No. and Name.

Enter the required details like Registration No. or Roll No. and Name. Step 4: Submit the personal details.

Submit the personal details. Step 5: Your RBSE Class 10 result 2019 will appear on your screens.

Your RBSE Class 10 result 2019 will appear on your screens. Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Rajasthan Board Results 2019 for future reference.

In order to avoid any kind of issue related to cheating, CCTV surveillance was provided in all the sensitive centers of Rajasthan. Over 300 camera was installed in the examination centers and four thousand police officials were deployed to maintain the examination decorum during exams.

It is reported that over 20 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board exams that were conducted by the State Board in March 2019. Over 11 lakhs appeared for Class 10th exams and 9 lakh for Class 12th exams. It is reported that the RBSE Class 12 Science, Commerce results 2019 will be announced in the third week of May 2019 while RBSE Class 12 Humanities results 2019 will be declared in the last week of May 2019.

RBSE secretary Meghna Chowdhury was quoted saying that the Board will be in a position to announce the dates of results once after the completion of the evaluation process. Last year, 79.86 per cent students cleared the RBSE Class 10th examination in which girls scored over 79.95 per cent while boys scored 79.79 per cent.

