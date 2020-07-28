Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th result 2020, BSER Ajmer Class 10th Result 2020 @ rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 today, 28 June at 4pm. The BSER Ajmer Class 10th Result 2020 out on the official website of RBSE rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Education Minister of RBSE Mr SK Govind Singh Dostara had confirmed the timings and date through his twitter handle. Students are asked to be a little patient with the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 since the website can get stuck due to excess traffic.
More than 11 lakh students appeared for the examinations. The exams took place in the month of March but the remaining were postponed to June 27-30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
कल दिनांक 28 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 4 बजे राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी किया जायेगा।@rajeduofficial
How to check RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020:
Step 1: Open the link rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘RBSE results class 10th 2020’
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials
Step 4: Download the marksheet showing on the screen for future reference
Alternative Website to check RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2020:
It has been seen since many years that the official website gets glitched or stuck after the declaration of a RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 due to heavy traffic all at once. It is recommended that students use the following websites to view their scoresheet: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 How to check BSER Ajmer Class 10th Result 2020 vis SMS:
Step 1: Type RJ10 <space> Roll number on text message
Step 2: Send the above message to 5676750/56263
Step 3: Take a screenshot for future reference
Students can apply for revaluation or re-checking of marks if they are not satisfied with the results. The details for the same will be announced shortly after the declaration of the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020.
A minimum of 33% marks is required to pass the RBSE examination for class 12. The results are usually announced in the month of May or June but was delayed as checking papers was not possible due to lockdown.
The pass percentage improved from last year, at 80.63 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage of the students were 79.86 and girls (80.35%) had a better result than boys (79.45%). Last year’s topper was Hitesh Kumar Sharma who secured 99.33%
The RBSE class 12 results have already been declared. The pass percentage of Arts students was at 90.70%, the science stream has 91% pass percentage and it was 94.49% for the commerce stream.
