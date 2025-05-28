Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To Check Your Score Online

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To Check Your Score Online

RBSE 10th Result 2025 releasing today at 4 PM. Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To Check Your Score Online


The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is all set to announce the Class 10 Board Exam Result 2025 today, May 28, at 4 PM. Over 10 lakh students who appeared for the exams between March 6 and April 4, 2025, across various exam centres in the state are eagerly awaiting their scores.

Official Websites to Check RBSE 10th Result 2025

Students can access their results from the following official portals:

In case of heavy traffic or technical issues on the RBSE sites, candidates can use alternate portals like Jagran Josh or Indian Express Education after registering.

Press Conference to Reveal Detailed Insights

RBSE officials will conduct a press conference before activating the result links. This session will include:

  • Overall pass percentage

  • Topper list

  • Gender-wise performance

  • Additional performance statistics

Step-by-Step: How to Check RBSE Class 10 Result Online

  1. Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

  2. Click on the “Secondary (Class 10) Result 2025” link

  3. Enter your roll number and other credentials

  4. Submit and view your scorecard

  5. Download or print it for future reference

Last Year’s Performance Recap

In 2024, the pass percentage stood at 93.03%, with girls outperforming boys:

  • Girls: 93.46% pass

  • Boys: 92.64% pass
    Out of 10,39,895 students who appeared, 9,67,392 passed.

Here’s a snapshot of pass percentages from previous years:

  • 2023: 90.49%

  • 2022: 82.89%

  • 2021: 99.56% (COVID special year)

  • 2020: 80.63%

  • 2019: 79.9%

Class 12 Results Already Announced

RBSE has already published Class 12 results across all streams. Here’s the stream-wise performance:

  • Commerce: 99.07%

  • Arts: 97.78%

  • Science: 94.43%

These high scores highlight the academic rigour and performance excellence in the state.

Keep Your Roll Number Handy

With just hours left, students are advised to stay calm and have their admit cards and roll numbers ready. For real-time updates, follow rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Filed under

RBSE 10th Result 2025

newsx

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To...
newsx

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You
newsx

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It
newsx

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To...
Power Prices Hit Zero In

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand
As temperatures soar, sta

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To...

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection

Entertainment

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You