RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To Check Your Score Online

RBSE 10th Result 2025 releasing today at 4 PM. Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is all set to announce the Class 10 Board Exam Result 2025 today, May 28, at 4 PM. Over 10 lakh students who appeared for the exams between March 6 and April 4, 2025, across various exam centres in the state are eagerly awaiting their scores.

Official Websites to Check RBSE 10th Result 2025

Students can access their results from the following official portals:

In case of heavy traffic or technical issues on the RBSE sites, candidates can use alternate portals like Jagran Josh or Indian Express Education after registering.

Press Conference to Reveal Detailed Insights

RBSE officials will conduct a press conference before activating the result links. This session will include:

Overall pass percentage

Topper list

Gender-wise performance

Additional performance statistics

Step-by-Step: How to Check RBSE Class 10 Result Online

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in Click on the “Secondary (Class 10) Result 2025” link Enter your roll number and other credentials Submit and view your scorecard Download or print it for future reference

Last Year’s Performance Recap

In 2024, the pass percentage stood at 93.03%, with girls outperforming boys:

Girls: 93.46% pass

Boys: 92.64% pass

Out of 10,39,895 students who appeared, 9,67,392 passed.

Here’s a snapshot of pass percentages from previous years:

2023: 90.49%

2022: 82.89%

2021: 99.56% (COVID special year)

2020: 80.63%

2019: 79.9%

Class 12 Results Already Announced

RBSE has already published Class 12 results across all streams. Here’s the stream-wise performance:

Commerce: 99.07%

Arts: 97.78%

Science: 94.43%

These high scores highlight the academic rigour and performance excellence in the state.

Keep Your Roll Number Handy

With just hours left, students are advised to stay calm and have their admit cards and roll numbers ready. For real-time updates, follow rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.