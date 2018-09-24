RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2018: The Rajasthan BSER 10th Supplementary result has been finally announced on the official website of the Board. Students can now avail their results by logging into rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2018: The results of Matric or Class 10 compartmental exam conducted for the students who had failed to clear their final Matriculation examination for the academic year 2017-18 has been announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education through the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result will also be published on another website – rajresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their respective result of the 10th Supplementary result by logging into the website.

Moreover, this year the RBSE Matric results were announced in the month of June and as per reports 79.86% students cleared the examination. Candidates can check the official website of RBSE to download the Matric Supply Result 2018. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to check the same.

Students can check the steps given below to check their Matric Supplementary result 2018:

Log in to the official website of Rajasthan Board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in Search for the link that reads, “Supplementary Results Secondary 2018” Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a different window Here, enter your roll number and click on submit Your 10th Supplementary result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

To go to the official website and download the results directly, click on this link: http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppsec/roll_input.htm

