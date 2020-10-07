BSER 10th supplementary result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) revealed the results for supplementary class 10 exams on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board had earlier this week released the class 12 supplementary exam results too.

Supplementary exams are conducted for students who could not clear it on the first attempt. Just like board exams, for supplementary exams too, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks in each exam in order to pass. In case of any change in marks, students will be given revised mark sheets.RBSE 10th supplementary examination commenced on September 3 and concluded on September 8. This year, a total of 93,700 students registered for RBSE class 10th examination 2020. Last year, almost 79,000 students registered for RBSE 10th supplementary examination.

Steps to check Rajasthan 10th Supplementary Exam Results 2020 online

The detailed step-wise information about checking RBSE 10th Supply Exam 2020 is provided below:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Result: Secondary Supp. Examination, 2020.

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page with input field.

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number, verify it and submit it on the website.

Step 5: Your RBSE 10 th Supply Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference.

Candidates should note that the results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.

