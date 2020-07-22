Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the date for scrutiny applications. Know dates to apply for the same, charges and how and where to apply.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, has announced the facility for Class 12 Art Examination marks assessment. The last date to apply for this facility is July 27. if this date is missed, then students can also apply by the late date of July 30, but the fee will be twice the amount. If applied for scrutiny before 27th July, then a fee of ₹300 (per subject) shall be required. If applied between 27th and 30th July, then the late fee shall be ₹600 (per subject).

The application forms have been made available on the Board’s online portal, bseronline.com. A notification from RBSE said the last date for registration for scrutiny with the normal fee is July 27 and the last date for registration with late fee is July 30 for Class 12th ARTS.

The board released the result of class 12, Arts stream on July 21. The pass percentage this year was 90.7%. Also, girls outshined boys this year as the pass percentage of girls was recorded at 93.10% while that of boys was 88%. The board conducted the exams in the month of February and March.

Apply For RBSE Class 12 Arts Scrutiny Online:



Go to the official website of RBSE, bseronline.com You’ll land on a login page. Enter your Roll Number, Class, Mobile Number, Email, ID Proof, Bank Account Number and Adress. Select the subjects that are to be scrutinised. Submit the fees. After fees submission, submit the application.

