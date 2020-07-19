RBSE Arts Result 2020 is expected to be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education soon on its official website, rajresults.nic.in. Here are all the details about the same and the steps to check the result.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce RBSE 12th Arts Result within the next few days o its official website, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has already released the result of Science and Commerce stream students. The students of Rajasthan Board have been performing good, their pass percentage in the past years has been good. Hence, it is expected that this year too, the pass percentage of the students will be good.

The Rajasthan Board had to postpone the exams of both class 10 and class 12 but they weren’t cancelled like other Boards. RBSE was able to conduct the postponed exams in the month of June. The postponed exams were conducted between June 18 and June 30. The Board has not issued any information on RBSE 10th Result 2020. 2 exams of class 10 that were postponed were held on June 29 and June 30. As of now the result of Arts stream, class 12 is expected to announce soon in next few days.

How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 online:

Visit the official website rajresults.nic.in Click on Senior Secondary (Arts)- Result 2020. Fill the login menu with your details like Board Roll Number. Click on the Submit button. Your subject-wise score-card will appear before you. Print/Download your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020.

RBSE announced the result of science stream students within 19 days of conducting the exams. Out of total 2,37,305 students who appeared for the science stream in the exams, 91.96 students have passed the RBSE 12th Science Result 2020. Also for Commerce stream, total 36,549 students wrote the exam and 94.49 students passed the exams. The result for Commerce stream was announced on July 13 by RBSE.

