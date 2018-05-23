RBSE 12th Science and Commerce Result 2018: The Rajasthan Board has declared the class 12 Science and Commerce result at the official website rajresults.nic.in. The Student who appeared for the class 12 Science and Commerce exam can check their results by following the given steps.

The results of class 12 Science and Commerce stream of Rajasthan Board have been released today on the official website of Rajasthan Board. The students who appeared for the exam and are waiting for their results can check their class 12th Science and Commerce result at the official site of Rajasthan Secondary Education Board (RBSE) rajresults.nic.in / rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to Rajendra Gupta who is the Deputy Director of the Board, Rajasthan Minister of Education Vasudev Devanani will release the Class 12 Science and Commerce results at a press conference at the BSER office in Ajmer.

The class 12th Science and Commerce examination was conducted by the Rajasthan Board from 8 March to 2 April 2018. This year, 8 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 12th board exams out of which, 2,46,254 students of science, 42,665 students of the commerce and 5,37,359 students from the Arts stream have appeared for the exam at 5,507 centers across the Rajasthan state.

Here are the steps to check the RBSE 12th Result 2018 for Science and Commerce Stream:

Step 1: Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018, RBSE Class 12 Commerce/Science result 2018

Ste 3: Click on the link which says RBSE 12th Commerce/Science Results 2018

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download your Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 and take a printout for future reference

