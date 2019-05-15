RBSE 12th Science & Commerce results 2019: The Rajasthan Board RBSE 12 Result 2019 will be released today by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result will be out by 4 pm today.

RBSE 12th Science & Commerce results 2019: To check result via the website- rajresults.nic.in. The result for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE)will be declared today at 4 pm by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE or BSER). The class 12th Commerce and science result will be declared on the official website of the board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. However, the result for Arts stream will be released later. The students who are awaiting their results can check their respective results via the official website or even the SMS portals.

Around a total of 6.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the science and commerce exam in class 12. The examination for class 12 ended on March 14, 2019. The websites to check result for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) are-

Meanwhile, class 12 Humanities results will be released in the last week of this month and Class 10 results will be announced in the first week of June, informed Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) Director.

Websites to check Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) class 12 results 2019:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) 12th Commerce and Science results will be available on the official websites of the Rajasthan board as well as below given private portals.

To check their results, students will have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their marks.

How to check Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) 12th Science Result 2019 via SMS

To check the Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) 12th class Science result 2019 through SMS, students will have to send SMS- RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER & send it to 56263

How to check Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) 12th Commerce Result 2019 via SMS

To check the Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) 12th class Commerce result 2019 through SMS on mobile phones, students need to send SMS in this format to the number RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER & send it to 56263.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary education board (RBSE) also took a few measures to prevent the issues of cheating by providing CCTV surveillance in all sensitive centres. About more than five lakh students sat for the High School exams last year. 48,000 students appeared for the Commerce exam & 2.25 lakh candidates appeared for science paper.

