The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced that the results of Class 12 science stream students will be declared on June 8 (tomorrow) at 4pm. Govind Singh Dotasra, the education minister of Rajasthan confirmed the same on Tuesday on Twitter.

The results will be accessible at the official websites of RBSE: http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ or http://rajresults.nic.in/

Approximately 9 lakh students gave the RBSE examinations this year. Around 2,39,800 students alone belonged to the science stream. The results of Arts, Commerce and Science stream will be announced separately to avoid excess traffic and overloading of the website. The result dates of the remaining streams will be declared shortly.

The science stream exam had been cleared last year by a record-high percentage of 92.88 % among candidates; becoming the best stream of the threein 2019. It would be reasonable to see if the science students could keep to the achievement of the last year students. About 2,60,582 students enrolled for the 2019 Class 12 Science Exam, which are more candidates than this year.

The pass percentage of the following subjects: Infotech, Environmental Science and Security was 100% ; since no one failed the above examinations. The clearance rate of Hindi and Agri chemistry was 99.61% and 99.22% respectively, which means almost all students passed in these exams.

The 2019 Board topper from the science stream was Puneet Maheshwari, scoring 495 marks out of 500. In 2018, Vishvendra Singh topped with 497 out of 500 marks. He was also from the science stream.

