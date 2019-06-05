RBSE 8th Result 2019, BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2019 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will be declaring the BSER 8th Result 2019 today i.e. June 5. All the candidates from 2018-2019 batch who appeared for the RBSE 8th class examination are advised to visit the official RBSE website i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for latest updates.

If in case students find difficulty checking or downloading their Rajasthan 8th Class Result 2019, they can visit alternative websites like rajresults.nic.in, examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Given below are steps to follow in order to download your RBSE Class 8th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads RBSE Class 8th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Registration number also known as Roll Number or Admit Card Number of Hall Ticket Number. Besides that, fill your name and phone number along with a security code box on the homepage.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details to receive your Rajasthan Board Result 2019.

Step 5: Your Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Click the download icon and take a print out of your RBSE Result 2019 for future reference that includes, applying for Class 9th in your current or new school.

A must do tip: Make sure you visit your School for original document collection. No website will offer the original certificate that is allocated to each and every student from school after checking their fees submission and attendance record.

