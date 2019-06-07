RBSE 8th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board Class 8th Results has been declared at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today. Students can check the steps to download the RBSE or BSER 8th Results in the article given below.

RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or BSER has announced the Board Class 8th results today on the official website – rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at 4:00 PM today, June 7, 2019. The results will be available on third-party websites like – examresults.net and results.gov.in.

Earlier, there was no official announcement regarding the date of result announcement by the Rajasthan Board. RBSE has just confirmed that the Class 8th results will be released today. All the students who have appeared in the High School Class 8 final examination this year can check the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and download the results as soon as it is available on the same. Candidates can follow the steps to download the RBSE 8th Result 2019 given in this article below.

How to check the RBSE 8th Result 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of RBSE mentioned above: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Raj board 8th result 2019”

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number in the result login window

Click on the “Submit” button

The Rajasthan Class 8th result 2019 Rajasthan will appear on the screen

Here’s the direct link to download the Class 8th Results of BSER

