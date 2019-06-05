Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2019, how to download BSER 8th Result, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer is set to announce the BSER 8th Result 2019 today i.e. Wednesday, June 5. All the students who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 8th examination from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to visit the official website of RBSE i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in to check their RBSE Board Result 2019 once it is released by the Board.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2019, how to download BSER 8th Result @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: As soon as the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan which is located in Ajmer, will declare the BSER 8th Result 2019 at the Press Conference, the scorecard for students will be released on the official website of RBSE i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Therefore, each and every student waiting for their respective RBSE Class 8th Result 2019 are advised to stay as calm as they can and wait for the Board to announce the Rajasthan Board Result 2019. Also, candidates who have a log-in id of the official website can easily visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in to check and download their BSER Result 2019 Class 8th.

RBSE 8th Result 2019: Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan/ RBSE i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Alternative websites to visit: You don't have to panic if the official website crashes, it is normal. Usually, official result websites face such issues due to heavy traffic. Therefore, websites like examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com are always available for students who check their results.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads RBSE Class 8th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number along with Name and security code.

Step 4: Submit credentials.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a print out of it for future reference.

As per reports, over 2 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Class 8th examination that was conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education from March 14 to March 27, this year. The Board has already released the RBSE 10th Result 2019 and RBSE 12th Result 2019 on the official website of rbse.

